a year ago
Hyundai Department Store group shortlisted in bidding for Tongyang Magic
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 12, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Hyundai Department Store group shortlisted in bidding for Tongyang Magic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A consortium of Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd and Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp has been shortlisted to buy South Korean kitchen appliance maker and water purifier rental firm Tongyang Magic.

Hyundai Department Store said on Monday that due diligence is underway and that it will decide whether to participate in the main bidding.

Media reports have said the deal could fetch more than 500 billion won ($449.08 million). ($1 = 1,113.3800 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
