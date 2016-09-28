SK Networks preferred bidder for Tongyang Magic - source

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - SK Networks was chosen as the preferred bidder to buy South Korean kitchen appliance maker and water purifier rental firm Tongyang Magic, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

SK Networks, whose business includes car rental, offered to buy Tongyang Magic for more than 600 billion won ($547.47 million) - more than double the 279.9 billion won that owner NH-Glenwood Private equity consortium paid for it just two years ago, Korean Economic Daily reported.

"SK Networks sees growth in the rental business," the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity because of the confidentiality of the deal.

A Tongyang Magic spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

Tongyang Magic's leasing business is attractive because it generates a stable cash flow as the number of single households rises, analysts say. But competition is rising with new players joining the business.

SK Networks is an affiliate of South Korea's third-biggest conglomerate SK Group. An SK Network spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

Other bidders include a joint offer from Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd and Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp , plus consortiums led by Unid Co Ltd and AJ Networks Co Ltd. ($1 = 1,095.9500 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)