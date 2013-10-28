FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tonic Industries plans up to $280 mln HK offering - term sheet
October 28, 2013 / 9:05 AM / 4 years ago

Tonic Industries plans up to $280 mln HK offering - term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Tonic Industries Holdings plans to raise up to $280 million in a Hong Kong share offering to fund part of an acquisition, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Monday.

The company is offering 939.8 million new shares in an indicative range of HK$2.05-$2.30, putting the total deal at up to HK$2.16 billion. The price is equivalent to a discount of up to 22.3 percent to Monday’s close of HK$2.64.

China Merchants Securities, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs will act as joint bookrunners of the deal.

