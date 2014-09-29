FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tonix Pharma's pain drug fails mid-stage study
September 29, 2014 / 10:50 AM / 3 years ago

Tonix Pharma's pain drug fails mid-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp said its lead pain drug had failed the main goal of a mid-stage study testing if it reduced pain experienced by patients by the 12th week of the trial.

The drug, TNX-102, is being tested to treat fibromyalgia, a chronic syndrome characterized by widespread pain and lack of sleep.

The treatment, however, improved sleep quality in patients, one of the key secondary goals of the trial, Tonix said.

The company said it planned to discuss the trial results and the design for a late-stage trial of the drug with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
