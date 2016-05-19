Tonix Pharma's PTSD drug shows benefit in mid-stage study

May 19 (Reuters) - Drug developer Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp said on Thursday a higher dose of its experimental drug for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) was successful in reducing severity of symptoms related to the psychiatric disorder.

Tonix’s shares rose 38 percent in premarket trading.

A 5.6 mg dose of the drug showed promise, but the lower 2.8 mg dose did not have a statistically significant effect, Tonix said.

PTSD affects about 8.4 million Americans and is a severely debilitating condition in which patients re-experience horrific traumas from the past in forms of intrusive memories, flashbacks and nightmares. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)