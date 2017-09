Nov 12 (Reuters) - Tonna Electronique SA :

* Q3 revenue 3.0 million euros versus 3.28 million euros last year

* First shareholder Financiere Pontoise has renewed engagement for financial support until June 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: [ID: nHUG6znbHM ] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)