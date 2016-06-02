FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

*TOP NEWS* Investment Strategy

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

> ECB tweaks growth, inflation forecasts a shade higher             
> OPEC fails to agree policy but Saudis pledge no shocks            
> U.S. private payrolls rise in May; weekly jobless claims fall     
> Pound would sink 9 percent if country voted to leave EU-poll      
> COLUMN-Tightening London market a test for zinc bulls             
> Cutting corners? China SUV makers forego key safety feature       
   
 ..............................................................................
 For a richer, multimedia version of Top News visit:
 * Eikon: here
 * Thomson ONE: Top News tab
 ..............................................................................
 For latest top breaking news across all markets                        
 ..............................................................................
 TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS
 Front Page                 Central Banks & Global Economy 
 Political & General News      Foreign Exchange               
 Fixed Income                Emerging Markets              
 Financial Services          Investment Strategy           
 Investment Banking        Wealth Mgmt-North America   
 IFR Markets                U.S. Companies                 
 European Companies          Asian Companies                
 Commodities & Energy         Commods Commentary & Insight  
 Energy                        Metals                         
 Agricultural Commodities    North American Power           
 European Power & Gas        Basic Industries             
 Consumer Goods           Technology, Media, Telecoms    
 Healthcare               Lifestyle & Entertainment     
 Sport                       Top News Directory                
  
 REGIONAL TOP NEWS PAGES
 Greater China                Deutschland                     
 Britain & Ireland            France                         
 Canada                      Latin America                
 Middle East & North Africa Africa                         
 Euro Zone                  Australia & New Zealand        
    
 BREAKINGVIEWS
 Breakingviews             
 ..............................................................................
 Access to some items may depend on subscription level
 ..............................................................................
 REAL-TIME HEADLINES
 Funds                     Insurance                     
 Financial                  Banking                       
 Economic Indicators        General/political               
 Stock market reports       Bond market                   

 PRICES AND INDICES
 World stock indices        Bonds                 
 Spot forex rates               Crude oil futures               
 Lipper Balanced Fund Index                                        
 

 GUIDES ON HOW TO FIND THE DATA AND NEWS INFORMATION YOU NEED
|  |   |   |   | |
|   |  |        |   | |
|   |  |     |
       
................................................................................
Contact Page Editor: Bangalore-pages@thomsonreuters.com; phone +1 651 848 5900
or +91 80 6749 4920
................................................................................

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
