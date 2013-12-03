FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
*TOP NEWS* Nordic countries
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

*TOP NEWS* Nordic countries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

This is a resume of news from the Nordic countries. We have expanded our English
language coverage from the region in order to reach a broader audience.

COMPANY NEWS:
> Denmark's Novo starts news phase of diabetes trial                
> Sweden eyes steps to cut banks' reliance on foreign funding       
> Kongsberg Automotive to consider dividend payments                
> Nordea chairman sees no reason to move HQ from Sweden             
> Statoil, Shell swap refinery stakes                               
> TDC appoints managers for mobile and broadband units              
> Swedish finmin says sees reason to retain LKAB, Vattenfall        
> Novo Nordisk CEO bullish on drugs pipeline                        

ECONOMY:
> Swedish c.banker says build up of household debt a problem         
> Norwegian retail sales fall more than expected in October         
> Swedish c.banker says criticism over low inflation partly just* 3000 Xtra:* Thomson ONE: Top News tab 
 .............................................................................. 
 For news and data, double-click on the codes in brackets 
 Access to some items may depend on subscription 
 .............................................................................. 
 For latest news and data about the Nordic region               
 For latest top breaking news across all markets                        
 .............................................................................. 
 KEY MARKETS/INFORMATION 
 Nordic equities  
 Swedish equities            Danish equities                
 Norwegian equities           Finnish equities               
 European stocks report          Wall Street report                  
 Oil report                      Gold report                       
 
 LIVE PRICES & DATA
 Stock Indices              Currency                           
 Gold                           Oil                             
 Swedish crown         Norwegian crown          
 Danish crown          Icelandic crown          
 .............................................................................. 
 TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS 
 Front Page                 Central Banks & Global Economy 
 Political & General News      Foreign Exchange               
 Fixed Income                Emerging Markets              
 Financial Services          Investment Strategy           
 Investment Banking        Wealth Mgmt-North America   
 IFR Markets                U.S. Companies                 
 European Companies          Asian Companies                
 Commodities                  Commods Commentary & Insight  
 Energy                        Metals                         
 Agricultural Commodities    North American Power           
 European Power & Gas        Basic Industries             
 Consumer Goods           Technology, Media, Telecoms    
 Healthcare               Lifestyle & Entertainment     
 Sport                       Top News Directory                
   
 REGIONAL TOP NEWS PAGES 
 Greater China                Deutschland (in German)         
 Britain & Ireland            France (in French)             
 Canada                      Latin America                
 Brasil (in Portuguese)       Middle East & North Africa   
 Africa                     
  
 Reuters Breakingviews       
 .............................................................................. 
  
 HOW TO FIND INFORMATION YOU NEED 
| | | | | | 
| | |      | | | 
| | |   | 
 ..............................................................................

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.