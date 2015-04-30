FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's Topaz says secures $550 mln loan to refinance debt, expand
April 30, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

UAE's Topaz says secures $550 mln loan to refinance debt, expand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Dubai-based oilfield services firm Topaz Energy and Marine has secured a $550 million conventional and Islamic multi-tranche loan, it said on Thursday.

Standard Chartered, HSBC, Emirates NBD , Noor Bank, Gulf International Bank and First Gulf Bank were lead arrangers on the deal, according to a statement from the company.

The loan consisted of three portions lasting between five and seven years, with proceeds used to refinance existing debt and fund its expansion plans.

Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French

