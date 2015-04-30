UAE's Topaz says secures $550 mln loan to refinance debt, expand

DUBAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Dubai-based oilfield services firm Topaz Energy and Marine has secured a $550 million conventional and Islamic multi-tranche loan, it said on Thursday.

Standard Chartered, HSBC, Emirates NBD , Noor Bank, Gulf International Bank and First Gulf Bank were lead arrangers on the deal, according to a statement from the company.

The loan consisted of three portions lasting between five and seven years, with proceeds used to refinance existing debt and fund its expansion plans.