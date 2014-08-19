FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Topdanmark upgrades full-year view, increases share buy-back
August 19, 2014

BRIEF-Topdanmark upgrades full-year view, increases share buy-back

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Topdanmark A/S : * Says post-tax profit for the second quarter was 527 million Danish crowns (94.35 million US dollar) up from 279 million in the same quarter last year. * Says combined ratio was 82.4 percent in the second quarter, down from 86.8 in the second quarter of 2013 * Says investment return in the second quarter was 261 million crowns, up from 75 million last year. * Says post-tax profit forecast model for 2014 has been upgraded from 1,150-1,250 million crowns to 1,300-1,400 million. * Says post-tax profit forecast model for 2014 represents EPS of DKK 12.5 * Says share buy-back programme for 2014 has been upgraded by 150 million crowns to 2.05 billion crowns

