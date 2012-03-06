Topdanmark sees rising net profits in 2012

COPENHAGEN, March 6 (Reuters) - Danish insurance company Topdanmark forecast on Tuesday a rise in net profits this year, after reporting declining earnings for the fourth quarter which nonetheless beat analysts’ average expectation.

Net profits fell to 350 million Danish crowns ($62.30 million) in October-December from 488 million in the fourth quarter a year earlier, above analysts’ average estimate of 296 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

Topdanmark forecast a full-year 2012 net profit in a range of 1.15 billion to 1.25 billion crowns, up from 1.02 billion crowns in 2011. ($1 = 5.6178 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)