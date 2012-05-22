FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Topdanmark ups 2012 guidance after Q1 profits rise
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 22, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

Topdanmark ups 2012 guidance after Q1 profits rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 22 (Reuters) - Denmark’s second biggest insurer, Topdanmark, upgraded its outlook for the full-year 2012 earnings on Tuesday after higher investment returns lifted first-quarter profits against analysts’ expectations of a decline.

First-quarter pretax profits rose to 702 million Danish crowns ($120.61 million) from 565 million in the corresponding period last year, beating all estimates of from 394 million to 620 million survey of eight analysts

The group raised guidance for full-year net profit to a range of 1.25 billion to 1.35 billion crowns from an earlier guided range of 1.15 billion crowns to 1.25 billion.

It adjusted its outlook for 2012 combined ratio to “around 91 percent” from an earlier range of 91-92 percent but kept its outlook for non-life premium growth of 1-2 percent.

“The Q1 profit was higher than assumed in the most recent profit forecast model for 2012 due to a higher than expected investment return,” Topdanmark said in the statement. ($1 = 5.8205 Danish crowns). (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.