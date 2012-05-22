UPDATE 1-Topdanmark raises full-year outlook

(Adds details, share price)

* Q1 pretax profit 702 mln DKK vs avg forecast 529 mln

* Investment returns better than expected

* Company raises 2012 net profit view to 1.25-1.35 bln DKK

* Shares advance 4 pct, outperform sector

By John Acher

COPENHAGEN, May 22 (Reuters) - Denmark’s second-biggest insurer, Topdanmark, upgraded its full-year earnings outlook after higher investment returns lifted first-quarter profit beyond analysts’ expectations.

First-quarter pretax profit rose to 702 million Danish crowns ($120.6 million) from 565 million in the same period last year.

That beat estimates ranging from 394 million to 620 million and an average of 529 million in a Reuters survey of eight analysts.

The group raised guidance for full-year net profit to a range of 1.25 billion crowns to 1.35 billion from an earlier scale of 1.15 billion to 1.25 billion.

Its return on investment activities rose to 429 million crowns in the first quarter from 320 million a year earlier, due primarily to improved returns on equities and mortgage bonds, Topdanmark said on Tuesday. Analysts had expected, on average, a drop in investment income to 251 million.

Shares in Topdanmark rose 4 percent by 1039 GMT, outperforming a flat Copenhagen benchmark index and a 1.1 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 insurance sector index .

Topdanmark adjusted its outlook for 2012 combined ratio to “around 91 percent” from an earlier range of 91-92 percent, but kept its forecast for non-life premium growth of 1-2 percent.

The combined ratio measures costs and claims as a percentage of premiums. A figure below 100 means underwriting is profitable. The lower the figure the better.

The technical result, which reflects the core insurance business, rose to 222 million crowns from 174 million a year earlier, just below an average poll estimate of 224 million.

The company also said it had increased its 2012 share buyback programme by 100 million crowns to 1.4 billion, representing a yield of 11 percent.

Last week, Danish rival Tryg beat expectations with a doubling of quarterly pretax profit on the back of cost control and a mild winter resulting in a low level of weather-related claims.