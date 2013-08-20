FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Topdanmark ups outlook as profit falls less than forecast
August 20, 2013 / 10:22 AM / in 4 years

Topdanmark ups outlook as profit falls less than forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, August 20 (Reuters) - Denmark’s second-biggest insurer, Topdanmark, reported a smaller-than-expected fall in net profit in the second quarter, mainly due to weaker earnings in its life insurance unit.

Second-quarter net profit fell 2 percent to 279 million Danish crowns ($49.94 million) compared with the corresponding period last year, against an average forecast of a 252 million crown profit in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company raised its financial outlook for this year to a net profit of 1.25 to 1.35 billion Danish crowns ($224-242 million), from a previous forecast of 1.20 to 1.30 billion. ($1 = 5.5866 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom, editing by Geert De Clercq)

