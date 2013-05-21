FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Topdanmark ups outlook after smaller-than-expected profit drop
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 21, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

Topdanmark ups outlook after smaller-than-expected profit drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 21 (Reuters) - Denmark’s second-biggest insurer, Topdanmark, reported a smaller-than-expected fall in net profit in the first quarter, hurt by a 40 percent drop in income from investments.

First-quarter net profit fell to 505 million Danish crowns ($87.12 million) from 561 million in the corresponding period last year, exceeding an average forecast of a 375 million crown profit in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company raised its financial outlook for this year to a net profit in a range of 1.2 to 1.30 billion crowns from a previous outlook of between 1.05 and 1.15 billion. ($1 = 5.7966 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.