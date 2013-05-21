Topdanmark ups outlook after smaller-than-expected profit drop

COPENHAGEN, May 21 (Reuters) - Denmark’s second-biggest insurer, Topdanmark, reported a smaller-than-expected fall in net profit in the first quarter, hurt by a 40 percent drop in income from investments.

First-quarter net profit fell to 505 million Danish crowns ($87.12 million) from 561 million in the corresponding period last year, exceeding an average forecast of a 375 million crown profit in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company raised its financial outlook for this year to a net profit in a range of 1.2 to 1.30 billion crowns from a previous outlook of between 1.05 and 1.15 billion. ($1 = 5.7966 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)