FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Topdanmark profit hurt by drop in investment income
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 19, 2013 / 11:22 AM / 4 years ago

Topdanmark profit hurt by drop in investment income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Denmark’s second-biggest insurer, Topdanmark, posted a 17 percent fall in third-quarter net profit after a sharp decline in investment income and weaker earnings in its non-life insurance unit.

Net profit fell to 434 million Danish crowns ($78.70 million), better than the average forecast of 407 million in a Reuters poll.

The company raised its full-year guidance to net profit of between 1.3 billion and 1.4 billion crowns, from a previous forecast of 1.25 billion to 1.35 billion crowns.

It increased its share buy-back programme for 2013 by 50 million crowns to 2.25 billion crowns. ($1 = 5.5149 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.