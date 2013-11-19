Topdanmark profit hurt by drop in investment income

COPENHAGEN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Denmark’s second-biggest insurer, Topdanmark, posted a 17 percent fall in third-quarter net profit after a sharp decline in investment income and weaker earnings in its non-life insurance unit.

Net profit fell to 434 million Danish crowns ($78.70 million), better than the average forecast of 407 million in a Reuters poll.

The company raised its full-year guidance to net profit of between 1.3 billion and 1.4 billion crowns, from a previous forecast of 1.25 billion to 1.35 billion crowns.

It increased its share buy-back programme for 2013 by 50 million crowns to 2.25 billion crowns. ($1 = 5.5149 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Goodman)