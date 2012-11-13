FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Topdanmark tops Q3 profit fcast, ups full-year guidance
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

Topdanmark tops Q3 profit fcast, ups full-year guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Danish insurance company Topdanmark beat expectations for the third quarter and bumped up its guidance for full-year net profit on Tuesday.

Third-quarter net profit surged to 523 million Danish crowns ($89.14 million) from a loss of 53 million in the corresponding period last year, beating forecasts of 345 million crown profit in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Topdanmark said it expected full-year 2012 net profit to be between 1.55 billion and 1.65 billion Danish crowns instead of a previously guided range of 1.30 billion to 1.40 billion crowns.

The company also expanded its buy-back programme for 2012 by 250 million crowns to 1.7 billion crowns.

$1 = 5.8670 Danish crowns By Johan Ahlander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.