FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Topdanmark Q3 pre-tax profit DKK 408 million, above expectations
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 18, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Topdanmark Q3 pre-tax profit DKK 408 million, above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Topdanmark A/S

* Q3 net profit 308 million Danish crowns (Reuters poll 308 million crowns)

* Q3 pre-tax profit 408 million crowns (Reuters poll 403 million crowns)

* Q3 combined ratio 88.3 pct (Reuters poll 87.7 pct)

* Continues to assume premium growth of 2-3 pct in 2014 for non-life insurance

* Says in life insurance assumption of a 0-5 pct growth for 2014 in regular premiums also remains unchanged

* Assumed combined ratio for 2014 has been adjusted from around 89 pct to around 88 pct, excluding run-off profits / losses in Q4 2014

* Says post-tax profit forecast model for 2014 has been adjusted from 1.30-1.40 billion crowns to 1.35-1.45 billion crowns, ex. run-off profits / losses in Q4 2014

* For 2015 assumes premium growth of 1-2 pct and a combined ratio of around 91 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.