9 months ago
Topdanmark upgrades 2016 fcast due to strong investment returns -CEO
November 15, 2016 / 5:10 PM / 9 months ago

Topdanmark upgrades 2016 fcast due to strong investment returns -CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 15 (Reuters) -

* Danish insurance company Topdanmark upgraded its 2016 financial guidance primarily due to strong investment returns in the third quarter, chief executive Christian Sagild told Reuters in a telephone interview.

* "The return on our investments was extraordinarily good in the third quarter, and that accounts for most of the upgrade of our 2016 guidance," Sagild said.

* Topdanmark on Tuesday posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings, raised its full-year profit forecast model and expanded its share buy-back programme by 200 million Danish crowns ($28.83 million).

* "Especially our investments in CDO's (collateralized debt obligations) have given us a very nice return of 12.9 percent in the third quarter," Sagild said.

* Denmark's second-biggest insurer had total investment assets of 19.4 billion Danish crowns by end-September. Tryg is the market leader in Denmark.

* "The return on government bonds and mortgage bonds, where we have most of our investments, was 0.7 percent, and that is actually fine in today's interest rate environment," he said.

* The Finnish financial holding company Sampo Oyj , which owns 41 percent of Topdanmark, said earlier in November that it wanted the Danish insurer to start paying dividends instead of making share buy-backs.

* "It is up to the shareholders to discuss that with the board," Sagild said. ($1 = 6.9384 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing Nikolaj Skydsgaard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
