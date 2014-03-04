FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Topdanmark Q4 net profit fell less than forecast
March 4, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

Topdanmark Q4 net profit fell less than forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 4 (Reuters) - Denmark’s second-biggest insurer, Topdanmark, posted a smaller-than-expected decline in net profit in the fourth quarter, which was impacted by two large storms in Denmark.

Fourth-quarter net profit fell to 251 million Danish crowns ($46.33 million) from 453 million last year, beating forecasts for a 181 million crown profit in a Reuters poll of analysts. .

Topdanmark said it expected full-year 2014 net profit to be between 950 million crowns and 1.05 billion, down from the full year 2013 figure of 1.47 billion crowns.

The company said it will buy back own shares worth 1.7 billion crowns in 2014.

$1 = 5.4181 Danish crowns Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Teis Jensen; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
