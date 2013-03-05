FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Topdanmark Q4 profit beats forecast, sees 2013 earnings lower
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 5, 2013 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

Topdanmark Q4 profit beats forecast, sees 2013 earnings lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 5 (Reuters) - Danish insurance company Topdanmark forecast that its net profit would fall this year after fourth quarter 2012 earnings beat expectations on lower weather-related claims.

Fourth-quarter net profit rose to 453 million crowns ($79.04 million) from 350 million in the corresponding period last year, beating forecasts of a 343 million crown profit in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Topdanmark said in a statement it expected full-year 2013 net profit to be between 1.05 and 1.15 billion Danish crowns, down from the full year 2012 figure of 1.82 billion crowns.

The company said its share buy-back programme for 2013 was 2 billion crowns, including 500 million transferred from the 2012 programme. The buy-back represents a yield of 12.4 percent. ($1 = 5.7311 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Patrick Lannin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.