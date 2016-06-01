TOP NEWS* India

June 1 (Reuters) - For expanded, multimedia Reuters Top News visit: * Eikon: Top News Tab * THOMSON ONE: visit topnews.thomsonone.com/topnews * India newsletter: here TOP STORIES Indian factory growth picks up slightly in May - PMI Indian shares hit 7-month high on positive GDP data "We won't let them wreck our plant," Tata's Dutch steel workers say Indian 6 bln eur oil payment backlog to Iran to be cleared soon-Iranian official INSIGHT-Indian central bank chief wins over Modi despite broad mistrust Surging growth helps Indian retain fastest growing economy tag MARKETS Stock market report Debt market report Rupee report India Press Hot stocks ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HOW TO FIND IT Equity pricing, statistics and news guide Debt market guide Commodity coverage TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Front Page General Asian Countries Asian Companies Directory (Compiled by Swati Bhat in MUMBAI)