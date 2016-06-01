FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a year
June 1, 2016 / 11:36 AM / in a year

*TOP NEWS* India

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - For expanded, multimedia Reuters Top News visit:
 * Eikon: Top News Tab
 * THOMSON ONE: visit topnews.thomsonone.com/topnews
 * India newsletter: here
    
 TOP STORIES
 INSIGHT-Indian central bank chief wins over Modi despite broad mistrust          
 Indian factory growth picks up slightly in May - PMI                             
 CRICKET-India to start Champions Trophy defence against Pakistan                 
 Media report on India cbank gov Rajan's re-appointment hits FX mkts              
 Indian oil payment backlog to Iran to be cleared soon - Iranian official         
 Indian shares hit 7-month high on positive GDP data                              
 "We won't let them wreck our plant," Tata's Dutch steel workers say               
 
 Surging growth helps Indian retain fastest growing economy tag                   
                       
 MARKETS
 Stock market report                                                 
 Debt market report                                                  
 Rupee report                                                       
 India Press                                                    
 Hot stocks                                                       
 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 HOW TO FIND IT
 Equity pricing, statistics and news guide                     
 Debt market guide                                               
 Commodity coverage                                            
 
 TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS
 Front Page                                                      
 General                                                            
 Asian Countries                                                 
 Asian Companies                                                  
 Directory                                                           

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat in MUMBAI)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
