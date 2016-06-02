TOP NEWS* India

June 2 (Reuters) - For expanded, multimedia Reuters Top News visit: * Eikon: Top News Tab * THOMSON ONE: visit topnews.thomsonone.com/topnews * India newsletter: here TOP STORIES Olympics-Wrestler Kumar on track for Rio after thrown from train India sticks to above normal monsoon forecast for 2016-weather office India cenbank asks banks to put in place cyber security policy "immediately" Indian shares edge lower as stronger rupee hits exporters Indian court convicts 24 in connection with deadly 2002 Gujarat riots India, Westinghouse in 'advanced' talks to close nuclear deal-ambassador BREAKINGVIEWS-India's unicorns limp along without foreign funds MARKETS Stock market report Debt market report Rupee report India Press Hot stocks ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HOW TO FIND IT Equity pricing, statistics and news guide Debt market guide Commodity coverage TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS Front Page General Asian Countries Asian Companies Directory (Compiled by Swati Bhat in MUMBAI)