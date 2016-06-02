FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a year
*TOP NEWS* India
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 2, 2016 / 11:56 AM / in a year

*TOP NEWS* India

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - For expanded, multimedia Reuters Top News visit:
 * Eikon: Top News Tab
 * THOMSON ONE: visit topnews.thomsonone.com/topnews
 * India newsletter: here
    
 TOP STORIES
 Olympics-Wrestler Kumar on track for Rio after thrown from train             
 India sticks to above normal monsoon forecast for 2016-weather office        
 India cenbank asks banks to put in place cyber security policy "immediately" 
 Indian shares edge lower as stronger rupee hits exporters                    
 Indian court convicts 24 in connection with deadly 2002 Gujarat riots        
 India, Westinghouse in 'advanced' talks to close nuclear deal-ambassador     
 BREAKINGVIEWS-India's unicorns limp along without foreign funds              
                       
 MARKETS
 Stock market report                                                 
 Debt market report                                                  
 Rupee report                                                       
 India Press                                                    
 Hot stocks                                                       
 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 HOW TO FIND IT
 Equity pricing, statistics and news guide                     
 Debt market guide                                               
 Commodity coverage                                            
 
 TOP NEWS SUMMARIES ON OTHER SUBJECTS
 Front Page                                                      
 General                                                            
 Asian Countries                                                 
 Asian Companies                                                  
 Directory                                                           

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat in MUMBAI)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.