What global slowdown? Factories chug along
June 3, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

*TOP NEWS* India

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - For expanded, multimedia Reuters Top News visit:
 TOP STORIES
 UCLA holds 2nd vigil for slain professor as police probe continues           
 Indian police clash with park squatters from obscure sect, 22 dead           
 Global oil giants seek inroads into India's retail fuel market - minister    
 India's services growth cools sharply to a 6-month low in May - PMI          
 India's Modi goes to Washington as US partner, but not yet fully ally        
 India market regulator pitches country to Silicon Valley investors           
                       
 MARKETS
 Stock market report                                                 
 Debt market report                                                  
 Rupee report                                                       
 India Press                                                    
 Hot stocks                                                       
 (Compiled by Swati Bhat in MUMBAI)

