TOP NEWS* India

June 3 (Reuters) - TOP STORIES UCLA holds 2nd vigil for slain professor as police probe continues Indian police clash with park squatters from obscure sect, 22 dead Global oil giants seek inroads into India's retail fuel market - minister India's services growth cools sharply to a 6-month low in May - PMI India's Modi goes to Washington as US partner, but not yet fully ally India market regulator pitches country to Silicon Valley investors MARKETS Stock market report Debt market report Rupee report India Press Hot stocks