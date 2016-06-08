FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2016 / 8:56 AM / a year ago

*TOP NEWS* India

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - For expanded, multimedia Reuters Top News visit:
 TOP STORIES
 India cenbank Rajan: Scope to cut rates if inflation heads to 5 pct           
 Monsoon rains arrive at India's Kerala coast - weather office source          
 India's Sun Pharma enters dermatology segment to expand retail offering       
 In boost to Paris climate pact, India says it aims to join this year          
 Bezos says Amazon to up India investment to $5 billion                        
 Obama, Modi welcome preparatory work for India reactor project                 
 Some investors say "don't panic" over Indian c.bank leadership                
 India's colonial-era monsoon forecasting to get high-tech makeover            
 India clears final hurdle to join missile control group, diplomats say        
                           
 Stock market report                                                 
 Debt market report                                                  
 Rupee report                                                       
 India Press                                                    
 Hot stocks                                                       
 Equity pricing, statistics and news guide                     
 Debt market guide                                               
 Commodity coverage                                            
 
 Front Page                                                      
 General                                                            
 Asian Countries                                                 
 Asian Companies                                                  
 Directory                                                           

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat in MUMBAI)

