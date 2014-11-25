BRIEF-Topps Tiles confident of winning share after profit up 32 pct

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Topps Tiles Plc
* Final dividend 1.6 penceper share
* Total dividend 2.25 penceper share
* Fy group revenue £195.2 million +9.8%
* Adjusted profit before tax 2 £17.1 million +31.5%
* Total sales growth of 9.8% and 8.1% on a like-for-like basis
* In first eight weeks of new financial period, group revenues, stated on a like-for-like basis, increased by 6.7% (2013: 7.4%)
* Confident that we will deliver further progress this financial year towards our goal of taking one third of market