FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Topps Tiles confident of winning share after profit up 32 pct
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 25, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Topps Tiles confident of winning share after profit up 32 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Topps Tiles Plc

* Final dividend 1.6 penceper share

* Total dividend 2.25 penceper share

* Fy group revenue £195.2 million +9.8%

* Adjusted profit before tax 2 £17.1 million +31.5%

* Total sales growth of 9.8% and 8.1% on a like-for-like basis

* In first eight weeks of new financial period, group revenues, stated on a like-for-like basis, increased by 6.7% (2013: 7.4%)

* Onfident that we will deliver further progress this financial year towards our goal of taking one third of market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.