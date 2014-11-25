BRIEF-Topps Tiles confident of winning share after profit up 32 pct

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Topps Tiles Plc

* Final dividend 1.6 penceper share

* Total dividend 2.25 penceper share

* Fy group revenue £195.2 million +9.8%

* Adjusted profit before tax 2 £17.1 million +31.5%

* Total sales growth of 9.8% and 8.1% on a like-for-like basis

* In first eight weeks of new financial period, group revenues, stated on a like-for-like basis, increased by 6.7% (2013: 7.4%)

* Confident that we will deliver further progress this financial year towards our goal of taking one third of market