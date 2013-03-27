FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Topps Tiles forecasts lower first half profit
March 27, 2013 / 7:14 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Topps Tiles forecasts lower first half profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Topps Tiles PLC : * Total revenues for the 26 weeks to March 30 will be in the region of c.£87.4

million (2012: £86.6 million), up 0.9 pct * Like-for-like revenues for the 26 week period will have decreased by c.0.3% * Underlying profit before tax for the first half is expected to be c.£4.3 million (2012: £5.6M). * Against a background of weaker than expected demand, a number of cost reduction initiatives have been implemented * When these taken into account full year adjusted profit before tax expected to be within the current range of market expectations

