Topps Tiles expects small rise in full-year profit

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Topps Tiles, Britain’s largest specialist tile retailer, said cost savings and better trading in its fourth quarter would help the firm post a small rise in full-year profit.

The company, which has 328 stores and also sells flooring, said it expected to post an adjusted pretax profit for the 52 weeks to Sept. 28 in the region of 13 million pounds ($21 million), marginally ahead of the 12.8 million it posted in 2012.

In May, after trade had taken a turn for the worse on the back of low consumer confidence levels and squeezed spending in areas such as home improvements, the firm had said it expected pretax profit to fall to around 12.5 million pounds.

That had led analysts to on average forecast a full-year profit of 12.67 million pounds, according to a Reuters poll.

“In the face of some trading headwinds across the year we implemented a range of self-help measures which enabled us to take market share and deliver a modest increase in profit year on year,” Chief Executive Matthew Williams said on Wednesday.

Revenue for the 52 weeks is expected to be flat at 177.7 million pounds, the firm said, with like-for-like sales down 0.5 percent on 2012.

Williams said that following falling sales in its second and third quarters, trading in its fourth quarter had improved to broadly level on a like-for-like basis and provided encouragement for the year ahead.

Shares in Topps Tiles closed at 86 pence on Tuesday, up 74 percent on a year ago, valuing the business at 166 million pounds.