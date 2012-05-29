UPDATE 1-Topps Tiles like-for-like sales rise

* Comparable sales for 7 weeks to May 19 up 4.5 pct

* Expects trading conditions to remain tough

* H1 adjusted pretax profit down 22 pct to 5.6 mln stg

* H1 revenue falls 3 pct to 86.6 mln stg

By Karen Rebelo

May 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s Topps Tiles Plc’s reported a surprise turnaround in like-for-like sales over the past 7 weeks as Britons were more willing to spend on household improvement projects.

“I think a tick-up in consumer confidence ... We are marketing the business harder now to broaden the appeal of Topps, especially to more affluent customers and we’re having considerable success with that,” Chief Executive Matthew Williams told Reuters.

Investors chose to focus on the 4.5 percent increase in comparable sales for the 7 weeks ended May 19, rather than a 22 percent fall in profit for the first half of the year.

“Performance in the shares has been weak as of late given market concerns that the downgrade cycle at Topps was set to continue and today’s statement should reassure such concerns,” Oriel Securities analyst Alistair Davies said in a research note.

The brokerage upgraded the stock to “buy” from “hold”.

Adjusted pretax profit for the 26 weeks ended March 31 fell to 5.6 million pounds ($8.79 million) from 7.2 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue fell 3 percent to 86.6 million pounds.

Shares of the Leicester-based company were up about 6 percent at 34 pence at 0754 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.