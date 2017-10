LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Topps Tiles PLC : * FY group revenue 177.7 million STG versus 175.5 million STG * FY adjusted profit before tax 12.8 million STG versus 13.9 million STG * Final dividend 0.75P versus 0.6P * In first seven weeks of the new financial period, group revenues,stated on a

like-for-like basis,up 1.0%