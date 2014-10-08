FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Topsil and Polish institute to jointly investigate potential for nitrogen doped float zone material
October 8, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Topsil and Polish institute to jointly investigate potential for nitrogen doped float zone material

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :

* Says the company and Polish-based Institute of Electronic Materials Technology (ITME) team up in a scientific project scoped to gain additional insight into nitrogen behaviour in float zone silicon

* Says nitrosil project is mainly funded by National Centre for Research and Development under Polish Ministry of Science and Higher Education, and partially by Topsil

* Says project will run through 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

