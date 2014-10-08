BRIEF-Topsil and Polish institute to jointly investigate potential for nitrogen doped float zone material

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :

* Says the company and Polish-based Institute of Electronic Materials Technology (ITME) team up in a scientific project scoped to gain additional insight into nitrogen behaviour in float zone silicon

* Says nitrosil project is mainly funded by National Centre for Research and Development under Polish Ministry of Science and Higher Education, and partially by Topsil

* Says project will run through 2017