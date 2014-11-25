FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 25, 2014 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Topsil Semiconductor Materials Q3 revenue down to DKK 65.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :

* Q3 revenue 65.8 million Danish crowns versus 79.4 million crowns

* Q3 EBITDA loss 3.8 million crowns versus profit 4.0 million crowns

* Sees lower end of previously forecast range of revenue at level of 270-290 million crowns and EBITDA in range of 0-10 million crowns for 2014

* Updated guidance for revenue and EBITDA for 2014 is subject to significantly greater uncertainty than would normally be case Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

