SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Top Spring International Holdings Ltd

* Top Spring says 9-month contract sales up about 36 percent y/y

* Top Spring says 9-month contract sales of HK$7.4 billion ($950 million) represented 92.6 percent of full-year target Source text in English: link.reuters.com/sem73v