Toray in $8.6 bln deal to supply carbon fibre to Boeing for 777X
November 17, 2014 / 1:51 AM / 3 years ago

Toray in $8.6 bln deal to supply carbon fibre to Boeing for 777X

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toray Industries said it will sign a 1 trillion yen ($8.6 billion) deal to exclusively supply Boeing Co with carbon fibre to build the wings of the new 777X passenger jet.

The Japanese company, which already fabricates the carbon fibre used in Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, will announce the agreement at a news conference in Tokyo on Monday, a spokesman for the company said.

The deal period spans more than 10 years, the spokesman said.

Toray’s shares were up 3.8 percent in early trade at 839 yen. At one point, they rose as high as 855 yen, their highest level in nearly 7 years. ($1= 116.0300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

