April 4, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

Torex Gold suspends operations at a mine in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Canadian gold miner Torex Gold Resources Inc said on Monday it was suspending operations at a mine in Mexico due to a blockade by three families demanding payments alleging environmental damages.

“The authorities have been actively involved in resolving the situation and we hope that their efforts are successful soon,” Chief Executive Fred Stanford said in a statement.

The El Limon-Guajes mine, located in the Guerrero Gold Belt southwest of Mexico City, started production in December. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

