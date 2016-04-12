FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Torex Gold to restart operations at Mexico mine on Thursday
April 12, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

Torex Gold to restart operations at Mexico mine on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Torex Gold Resources Inc said it will restart operations at a gold mine in Mexico on Thursday.

Operations at its El Limon-Guajes mine, in the Guerrero Gold Belt southwest of Mexico City, had been suspended due to a blockade by three families demanding payments alleging environmental damages.

The company said arrangements have been made to lift the blockade at its mine on Thursday.

Torex also said on Tuesday resettlement activities for the families at a village were completed. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

