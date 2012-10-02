FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Torm says improvement in tanker market not in near sight
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 2, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

Torm says improvement in tanker market not in near sight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Debt-stricken Danish shipping company Torm A/S does not see a turnaround of the struggling tanker market soon, its chairman said after announcing it had struck a long-awaited deal with its banks to secure future operations.

“If we did not believe the market would improve, we would not have spend 14 months negotiating this deal,” chairman of the board N. E. Nielsen told Reuters.

“But we are not saying that a turnaround is just around the corner. One has to be realistic, and the market will likely se a long period of recovery in the market” Nielsen said.

Torm announced earlier on Tuesday its banks had thrown it a lifeline consisting of a $100 million new working capital facility and deferred instalments on its $1.8 billion of debt. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.