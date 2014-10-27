FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Torm enters into an deal with Oaktree regarding restructuring
#Market News
October 27, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Torm enters into an deal with Oaktree regarding restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Torm A/S

* Says enters into an deal with a group of its lenders and Oaktree Capital Management regarding a possible restructuring of TORM

* Says final terms of proposed transactions to implement a restructuring of TORM will be subject to further negotiations between relevant parties

* Expects that restructuring will result in a substantial dilution of existing shareholders

* Says final restructuring plan and transaction structure no later than Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
