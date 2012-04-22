UPDATE 1-Torm proposes capital reduction as step to new issue

* Asks shareholders to slash nominal value of shares

* Says move is necessary to be able to issue new stock

* Proposes to cut nominal share capital to 0.2 percent (Adds background)

COPENHAGEN, April 22 (Reuters) - Indebted Danish shipping company Torm A/S proposed on Sunday to slash the nominal value of its stock to pave the way for a new issue of equity.

Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator controlled by Greek shipping tycoon Gabriel Panayotides, has for months been in talks with 15 banks to try to reach a long-term deal on its $1.87 billion in debt.

The company got into trouble last year after globally weak shipping markets and a 90 percent plunge in its share price in 2011 forced the company to seek to delay repayment and put it in breach of its covenants.

Torm said the proposal to reduce the nominal value of its shares to 0.01 Danish crown per share from 5.00 per share was necessary because Danish corporate law prevents it from issuing new shares below nominal value.

Cutting the nominal value of the stock would result in a reduction of Torm’s share capital from nominally 364.0 million Danish crowns ($64.63 million) to nominally 728,000 crowns, corresponding to 0.2 percent of the nominal share capital, by transfer of the reduction amount to a special reserve fund, the company said.

“The proposal is motivated by the need to create flexibility for a potential equity issue as part of the company’s plan for a long-term, comprehensive financing solution,” Torm said in a statement.

The company did not specify what kind of equity issue it aimed to carry out after the nominal capital reduction.

Torm said on April 4 that it had reached a conditional deal that would give a significant, but unspecified, equity stake to banks and partners in exchange for concessions.

The company is in talks with creditors including Danske Bank , Nordea and Danish Ship Finance on a deal for its debt.

The proposal needs support from at least two-thirds of the votes cast as well as of the share capital represented at the annual general meeting on Monday, April 23, Torm said.

Torm also said its chairman, N.E. Nielsen, had received proxy from Torm’s main owners, two companies controlled by Panayotides, to vote at the shareholders’ meeting.

Nielsen would control 52.2 percent of the voting rights and the total share capital of the company at the meeting, it said. ($1 = 5.6320 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Dale Hudson)