#Credit Markets
April 4, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 6 years

Torm says banks extend debt repayment freeze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 4 (Reuters) - Danish shipping company Torm A/S said on Wednesday its banks had agreed to extend to April 30 a suspension of repayments on its $1.87 billion debt to allow more time for talks aimed at finding a comprehensive financing solution.

Torm also said it had reached an agreement with its major time charter partners which would permanently amend the contracts and realign the charter-in rates to the current market level or allow for termination.

“The major time charter partners have agreed to realign rates to the current market level until 30 April 2012,” Torm said in a statement.

The banks and the time charter partners will, if final agreements are concluded, receive a significant equity stake in Torm in exchange for the concessions made, the company said. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

