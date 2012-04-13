FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Torm says banks extend debt repayment freeze
April 13, 2012

Torm says banks extend debt repayment freeze

COPENHAGEN, April 13 (Reuters) - Danish shipping company Torm A/S said on Friday its banks had agreed to extend to April 30 a suspension of repayments on its $1.87 billion of debt to allow more time for talks aiming at a comprehensive financing solution.

Torm also said it had simultaneously reached agreement with most of its time charter partners to adjust charter rates to current market levels until the end of April, pending a conditional framework agreement.

Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator, is in talks with 15 banks on a debt deal after losses caused by globally weak shipping markets and a plunge in its share price forced the company last year to seek to delay repayment and put it in breach of its covenants.

“The temporary agreement (with the banks) is subject to the continued progress of the negotiations towards the financing framework agreement in principle as described (on April 4),” Torm said in a statement.

“This is a strong signal that Torm’s major creditors wish to contribute to the completion of a financial solution,” Chief Financial Officer Roland Andersen said in the statement. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

