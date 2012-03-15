FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Torm IR chief says talks with banks are proceeding
March 15, 2012 / 7:41 PM / in 6 years

Torm IR chief says talks with banks are proceeding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 15 (Reuters) - Talks between Danish shipping firm Torm A/S and its banks are continuing, a Torm spokesman said on Thursday after Torm said it expected its banks to extend a standstill on repayment of its $1.87 billion in debt.

“The talks are proceeding, otherwise we wouldn’t send this message out,” Torm’s investor relations chief Christian Sogaard-Christensen told Reuters.

The latest extension of a suspension of repayments and standstill on Torm’s debt covenants expires on Thursday.

Torm said in a brief statement it expected “the temporary agreement with the banks to be renewed shortly,” using the same formula that it has used before when the talks appeared likely to run beyond the deadline.

Sogaard-Christensen declined to provide further details about the talks. (Reporting by John Acher)

