Torm hopes for debt deal within 6 weeks -chairman
April 23, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

Torm hopes for debt deal within 6 weeks -chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 23 (Reuters) - Danish shipping company Torm’s chairman N.E. Nielsen said on Monday that he hoped to reach a deal with banks on the company’s $1.9 billion in debt within a month and a half.

The loss-making company has been trying for months to reach a long-term financing deal with 15 banks, including Danske Bank , Nordea and Danish Ship Finance, to secure its future as a going concern.

“I hope that in the course of the next month and a half it will be in place,” Nielsen told reporters on the sidelines of the company’s annual general meeting of shareholders. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)

