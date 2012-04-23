FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Torm chairman says financing deal can be reached
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 23, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

Torm chairman says financing deal can be reached

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 23 (Reuters) - The chairman of indebted Danish shipping company Torm A/S told shareholders on Monday that a financing solution could be reached within a reasonable amount of time.

Dry-bulk and tanker operator Torm has for months been in talks with 15 banks, including Danske Bank, Nordea and Danish Ship Finance, to try to get a deal on its $1.87 billion in debt.

“We are of the opinion in the board that, with good will and hard work, an agreement will be in place within a reasonable time,” chairman of the board N.E. Nielsen told the shareholders’ meeting.

Nielsen said in a new, updated annual report: “Torm is pursuing a long-term comprehensive financing solution that will enable the company to operate efficiently through the global crisis and restore profitability.” (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.