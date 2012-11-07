Torm deepens Q3 losses as rates stay low

COPENHAGEN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Debt-stricken Danish shipping company Torm A/S on Wednesday deepened third quarter losses by 11 percent as freight rates remained at low levels.

The company, which saw banks taking control last month, extending debt repayments and providing fresh funds, said 2012 market conditions remained difficult but kept its 2012 outlook unchanged.

Torm’s pretax losses grew to $77.6 million in the third quarter, from $70.1 million in the same period last year. The quarterly loss was $63 million excluding special items.

It reiterated it expected to be cash flow positive even at the current low freight rate levels, but forecasts a loss before tax of $350-380 million for the full financial year.

The figure excluded accounting effects from the execution of the restructuring, further vessel sales and potential impairment charges. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)