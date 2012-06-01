FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Torm says expects banks to renew debt deal soon
June 1, 2012 / 6:57 AM / in 5 years

Torm says expects banks to renew debt deal soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 1 (Reuters) - Danish shipping company Torm said on Friday it expected its banks to agree another extension to a freeze on repayment of its $1.9 billion debt shortly.

Last month, the company’s lenders agreed to a temporary deferral of instalments and covenant standstill until May 31.

The dry-bulk and tanker operator is one of a several shipping companies fighting for survival in a sector slump, now in its fourth year, caused by a weak global economy, oversupply of vessels and freight rates at loss-making levels.

Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor

