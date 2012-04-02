Banks set to decide Torm's fate as capital talks fail-FT

COPENHAGEN, April 2 (Reuters) - The future of indebted Danish shipping company Torm A/S looks set to be determined by its banks after talks over a capital injection collapsed on Friday, the Financial Times said.

The three most exposed banks Danske Bank, Danish Ship Finance and Nordea are likely to seek a restructuring that avoids the time and expense of a bankruptcy procedure, the Financial Times said.

A Torm spokesman told Reuters he was not aware that talks had collapsed on Friday.

Indebted Torm said last week it was in talks with two international groups of investors on an injection of between $100 million and $200 million in capital as a lifeline to help it avoid bankruptcy.

The frontrunner was Goldman Capital, the private equity arm of investment bank Goldman Sachs, the Financial Times said.

Torm is in talks with 15 banks on a deal for its $1.87 billion in debt after the latest repayment standstill expired on March 15.

Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator controlled by Greek shipping tycoon Gabriel Panayotides, is one of several shipping companies driven to the brink of, or into, bankruptcy by a slump in the sector - now into its fourth year - caused by a global economic slowdown, weak demand for cargo and a glut of ships. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)