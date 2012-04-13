UPDATE 1-Torm gets another debt repayment reprieve

* Creditors extend debt standstill to April 30

* Torm also reaches deal with charter partners (Adds details, background, shares)

COPENHAGEN, April 13 (Reuters) - Danish shipping company Torm A/S said on Friday its banks had agreed another extension to a freeze on repayments of its $1.87 billion of debt to allow more time to find a comprehensive financing solution.

Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator controlled by Greek shipping tycoon Gabriel Panayotides, also said the “vast majority” of its time-charter partners had agreed to adjust charter rates to current market levels until the end of April.

The company has been squeezed by high rates on some charter contracts agreed before the markets slumped.

Torm is in talks with 15 banks on a debt deal after losses caused by globally weak shipping markets and a 90 percent plunge in its share price last year forced the company to seek to delay repayment and put it in breach of its covenants.

“The temporary agreement (with the banks) is subject to the continued progress of the negotiations towards the financing framework agreement in principle as described (on April 4),” Torm said in a statement. The banks have extended the repayment freeze until April 30.

Torm said on April 4 that it had reached a conditional deal that would give a significant, but unspecified, equity stake to banks and partners in exchange for concessions.

The company has for months been in talks with creditors including Danske Bank, Nordea and Danish Ship Finance on a deal for its debt.

“This is a strong signal that Torm’s major creditors wish to contribute to the completion of a financial solution,” Chief Financial Officer Roland Andersen said in the statement.

Torm is one of several shipping companies brought to the brink of, or into, bankruptcy by a slump in the sector - now into its fourth year - caused by a global economic slowdown, weak demand for cargo and a glut of shipping capacity.

That combination has knocked freight rates to loss-making levels for many companies.

An initial deferral of repayments and standstill on debt covenants was announced in December, and there have been several extensions since then.

Torm said on March 27 that it was in talks with two international groups of investors on an injection of between $100 million and $200 million in capital as a lifeline to help it avoid bankruptcy.

It said then that new investors would get a significant shareholding in Torm, if the talks led to an agreement, with the final ownership structure yet to be negotiated.

Shares in Torm, which have been volatile at low levels this year, closed down 7.2 percent at 2.85 Danish crowns on Friday before the company’s announcement.

The stock has lost 24 percent this year. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Erica Billingham)